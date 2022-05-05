INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 20,000 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.80 per share, with a total value of $1,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 708,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,864,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 2nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 37,905 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,721,199.95.
  • On Wednesday, April 27th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 197 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,184.00.
  • On Monday, April 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,107 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $295,662.93.
  • On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.00.
  • On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $647,531.94.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.

Shares of INDT opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $741.03 million, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.83. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $79,334,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

