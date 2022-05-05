Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,829 Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

