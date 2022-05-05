Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $174.21 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $164.87 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average is $184.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.