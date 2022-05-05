Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.48% of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DURA. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DURA stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

