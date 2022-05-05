Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.71. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $131.38.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.