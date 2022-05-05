Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 296,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,707,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

AGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

