Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,076 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

