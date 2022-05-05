Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $171.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.84.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

