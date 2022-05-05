Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

