Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nomad Foods worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after buying an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 86,041 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

