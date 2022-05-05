Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Endava by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

