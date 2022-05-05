Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.