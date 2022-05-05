Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 245.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

SDVY opened at $27.69 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

