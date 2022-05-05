Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

KSS opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.