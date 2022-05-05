Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

