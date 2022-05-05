Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The business had revenue of $332.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

