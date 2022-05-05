Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,019 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,167 shares of company stock valued at $61,541,211 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

