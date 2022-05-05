Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 19.7%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) fell 19.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 641,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 308,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.