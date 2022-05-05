Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,999,996.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,386,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,639,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -2.96. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

