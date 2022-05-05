Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,999,996.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,386,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,639,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -2.96. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter.
Blue Apron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.