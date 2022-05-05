Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 9,210,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein bought 30,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,817.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.84. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $29.06.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.