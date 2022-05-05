ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 22.4% in April

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCOB stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $424.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

