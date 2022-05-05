Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $148.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $141.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

