Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of STRNW opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stran & Company, Inc. (STRNW)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.