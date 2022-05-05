Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 1,400 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.04. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $199.78 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

