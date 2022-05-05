Michael Joseph Sheldon Acquires 10,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Michael Joseph Sheldon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.68 per share, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,059.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $53.67 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.