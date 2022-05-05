Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit State Bank by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

