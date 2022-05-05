Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

