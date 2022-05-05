Short Interest in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Declines By 16.6%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

RNW stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

