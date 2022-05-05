B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.