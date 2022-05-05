PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Down 17.7% in April

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 542,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other PowerFleet news, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in PowerFleet by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,134 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 403,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 785,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $7.74.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

