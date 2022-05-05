Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.47.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spruce Biosciences (Get Rating)
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.