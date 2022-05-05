Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

