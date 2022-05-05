iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

