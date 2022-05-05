Insider Buying: Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Director Acquires 2,118,644 Shares of Stock

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) Director Thomas Woiwode bought 2,118,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

