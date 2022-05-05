David Matthew Feinberg Sells 2,890 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Matthew Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

