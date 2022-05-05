Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 9,614 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AAT opened at $36.01 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

