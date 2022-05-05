Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,441 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of EnerSys worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. EnerSys has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

