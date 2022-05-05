Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 69.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.0% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

