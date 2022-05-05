Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Boot Barn worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $98.67 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.