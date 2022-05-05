Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in TransUnion by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in TransUnion by 40.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in TransUnion by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 62,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

