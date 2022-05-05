Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 101.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 196.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.

NYSE TD opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

