Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Monro worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 993.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Monro by 2,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 74,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,851,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

MNRO opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

