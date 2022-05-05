Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 52.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 38.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Timken by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

Timken stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

