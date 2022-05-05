Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

NYSE:CR opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.