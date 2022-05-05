Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Amedisys by 400.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,148,000 after buying an additional 242,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

AMED opened at $125.32 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

