Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.96 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.