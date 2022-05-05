Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

