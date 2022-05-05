Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -161.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -461.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

