Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 698,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

FIVE stock opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.