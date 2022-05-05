Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $463,000 Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

BEP opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.