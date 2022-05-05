Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $466,000 Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $61.03.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -372.09%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

